COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Rajasthan, markets to close by 5 pm - Know what's allowed, what's not

In the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced a 6 pm to 6 am night in all the cities till April-end.

The order states that the night curfew will be put in place from 16 April till 30 April, until further orders.

Guidelines issued by the Rajasthan government-

1. According to the order, markets and business establishments will be shut at 5 pm and government offices will close at 4 PM.

2. All educational institutions including schools, colleges, coaching centres and libraries will remain shut.

3. Weddings can have a maximum of 50 guests, as opposed to the earlier 100-guest cap.

4. All public events, religious events, rallies, processions have been banned.

5. No more than 50 percent of the seating capacity will be allowed in restaurants.

6. Cinema halls, theaters, gyms, multiplexes will remain closed.

7. Passengers will be able to sit on 50 percent seats in every public transport mode, including buses. Standing in buses will be prohibited. Private vehicles will not be able to seat more than the capacity.

8. No more than 20 people will be allowed at funerals.

Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded the sharpest single-day spike of 6,200 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities that took the state's infection tally to 3,81,292 and the death toll to 3,008. Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,325.

The number of active cases in Rajasthan stands at 44,905.