COVID-19 news: Mizoram lifts lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation areas

The Mizoram government on Friday decided to lift the total lockdown imposed in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas, in a bid to resume economic activities that have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government in a statement said that while total lockdown is crucial to check the spread of COVID cases, a further extension is “unthinkable because it severely affected the state's economy and livelihood of the poor”.

The AMC areas were under complete lockdown since July 18, and it lifted today.

The order came a day after the state government extended the COVID restrictions for four days in seven districts of Mizoram.

Mizoram Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia said the state is grappling with the worst surge of COVID. In the meeting, senior officials and representatives of various political parties agreed that while complete easing of lockdown is not suggestive and stringent guidelines allowing certain economic activities should be in place.

Mizoram is suffering a huge crisis during the ongoing second wave of COVID as infections have increased exponentially.

Dr Lalthangliana said, "Although we have tried our best to slow down the transmission rate by ramping up facilities and manpower, our advanced preparation could not sustain the second wave and control the rising cases because it is highly contagious,” news agency PTI quoted.

During the second wave, Mizoram has reported 38,333 COVID cases, from April till August 5, the health minister said, adding that the tally was at 4,476 during the first wave. He said that 1,655 COVID cases were reported in April, 6,268 in May, 8,093 in June, while the highest in July at 18,433 in July, and 3,884 cases in August till Thursday.

"We have to learn how to live with coronavirus while strictly maintaining COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and by respecting protocols,” he added.