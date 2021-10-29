COVID-19 restrictions in West Bengal extended till November 30 amid rising cases of AY.4.2 variant
The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, on Friday, extended the COVID-19 restrictions in the state till November 30, 2021.
Amid the rising cases of the AY.4.2 variant of coronavirus, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, on Friday, extended the COVID-19 restrictions in the state till November 30, 2021. All outdoor activities will remain prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am.
The West Bengal government has, however, provided certain relaxation to its citizens.
- Local trains will resume operations with 50% capacity.
- Schools for classes 9-12 will reopen from November 16.
- Night curfew hours will be relaxed for Kali Puja/Diwali - November 2-5, Chhat Puja - November 10-11.