COVID-19 restrictions in West Bengal extended till November 30 amid rising cases of AY.4.2 variant

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, on Friday, extended the COVID-19 restrictions in the state till November 30, 2021.


Written By

Edited By

Riddhima Kanetkar

Reported by

Pooja Mehta

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 29, 2021, 04:08 PM IST

Amid the rising cases of the AY.4.2 variant of coronavirus, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, on Friday, extended the COVID-19 restrictions in the state till November 30, 2021. All outdoor activities will remain prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am. 

 

The West Bengal government has, however, provided certain relaxation to its citizens. 

 

  1. Local trains will resume operations with 50% capacity.
  2. Schools for classes 9-12 will reopen from November 16. 
  3. Night curfew hours will be relaxed for Kali Puja/Diwali - November 2-5, Chhat Puja - November 10-11.

 

