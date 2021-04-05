COVID-19: Maharashtra revises night curfew restrictions, check what's allowed, what's not

To curb the rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the state government on Sunday (April 4) had imposed at imposed certain restrictions and a night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am.

Addressing a press conferencing after a cabinet meeting, Textiles, Port and Fisheries minister Aslam Shaikh said only essential services will be permitted during the night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am.

The state government on Monday (April 5) revised some restrictions and have made new additions to the list of Essential services.

The following have will now be considered as essential services:

-Petrol pumps

-All-cargo services

-Data centres/cloud service providers

-IT services supporting critical infrastructure and services

-Government and private security services

-Fruit vendors

The restrictions that were already put in place include:

-Malls, restaurants, bars and theatres have been shut

-Restaurants and hotels will be allowed to offer takeaway and parcel services only and no dine-in service will be available.

-For offices, employees will have to work from home, except for insurance, mediclaim, electricity and civic offices.

-Government offices will open with 50 per cent capacity. Industries will continue.

-There is no restriction on construction work, markets

-Transportation will permit passengers to travel based on their sitting capacity. Rickshaw, Taxi and personal vehicles will commute with 50 per cent sitting capacity during the day and they are not allowed during the night.

This comes after the Maharashtra government held a crucial cabinet meeting on Sunday (April 4, 2021), in which it was decided that there is no need for a state-wide complete lockdown though necessary precautionary measures will be implemented.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 49,447 new COVID cases and 277 deaths, according to the state health department on Sunday. As many as 37,821 people have recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,95,315. The active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 4,01,172. With the new deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll has mounted to 55,656 in Maharashtra.

(With ANI inputs)