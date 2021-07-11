COVID-19 lockdown update: Full list of restrictions and relaxations imposed by states

After witnessing a significant downfall in COVID-19 cases across India, many states and union territories decided to unlock in phases to boost the economy and certain sectors that were facing major losses while some extended the lockdown taking no risk.

According to the centre, COVID-19 is far from over and people need to follow covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid creating hotspots and increasing the risk of spreading the virus. With new variants Delta and its mutant Delta Plus still in the air, health experts have warned of a potential third wave as early as August, if the Covid-19 protocols are not followed.

DelhiThe Delhi government and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) have designed a colour-coded response action plan for restricting various activities and functioning of Metro trains, restaurants and shopping malls in accordance with the severity of the pandemic. Delhi was previously unlocked in phases.

MaharashtraThe Maharashtra government has imposed ‘state-level trigger’ or Level 3 of COVID-19 restrictions to keep the pandemic trajectory in check. More than 22 villages of Ahmednagar district are under lockdown for reporting a high positivity rate of covid. Celebration of any sort is not allowed in these villages and visitors will be kept at isolation centres for seven days.

West BengalThe Mamata Banerjee-led government has extended COVID-19 restrictions till July 15, but with additional relaxations.

OdishaThe partial lockdown has been extended in Odisha for fifteen more days, till July 16. In the view of the Rath Yatra, an additional curfew has been placed in Puri, a day before the festival on July 12.

PunjabFrom July 12, the Punjab government has decided to lift the weekend ban and the night curfew. It has also decided to allow gatherings of up to 100 persons indoors and 200 outdoors. Places like bars, theatres, restaurants, spas, swimming pools, gyms, malls, sports complexes, museums, zoos etc., will be allowed to reopen depending on the eligibility of the staff and visitors who have taken at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Madhya PradeshSunday lockdown has been lifted in the state but night curfew remains in order to completely break the chain of transmission.

KeralaWith the reopening of the Sabarimala Temple for the monthly puja from July 17 to July 21, the devotees attending the puja must be fully vaccinated i.e have taken both doses. Kerala had also recently allowed certain relaxations in the state like allowing gyms, indoor games and tourism destinations to reopen while following specific norms.

Tamil NaduEven though Tamil Nadu has seen a dip in the covid cases, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced the extension of the lockdown till July 19. As of now, inter-state bus transport (private and government), cinema halls, bars/pubs, swimming pools, cultural/political events involving the public, educational institutions, and zoos will remain shut.

KarnatakaThe state of Karnataka unlocked in phases. the relaxations were announced in phases, allowing public transport, malls, shopping complexes, Bengaluru Metro services and offices to function at full strength. The state government also lifted the lockdown in the Kodagu district.