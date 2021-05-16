COVID-19 lockdown: Follow these steps to get an e-pass in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra, Bengal, Kerala

Several states and UTs have extended COVID-19 lockdowns to tackle the surge in cases or have announced stricter restrictions related to the movement of people. A certain section of people, primarily frontline workers and those related to essential services, have been exempted in most of the cases. However, an e-pass has been made mandatory in several states for a category of people who do not fall under essential services.

Remember to keep documents like Aadhaar Card or Voter ID, PAN Card, address proof, vehicle license, employment ID and medical prescriptions handy while applying for the e-pass.

Here's how to apply for an e-pass in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

How to apply for an e-pass in Delhi

Login to epass.jantasamvad.org

Select your preferred language

Now, select ‘e-pass for travel during curfew’ and click on Submit

Fill the form

Upload your identification proof

Once your application will be approved, you will receive an SMS

Download the E-Pass or you can take a printout

How to apply for an e-pass in Uttar Pradesh

Visit the official website – rahat.up.nic.in

Go to the e-pass portal

Click on ‘Apply e-pass’

Enter the required details to generate an OTP

Fill the registration form

The application will be reviewed by the administration

Once approved, you will get an SMS with the link to the online pass

For movement within the state, the sub-divisional magistrate will issue the e-pass

For those travelling out of the state, the Additional District Magistrate will issue an e-pass

How to apply for an e-pass in Bengal

Visit coronapass.kolkatapolice.org.

Click on ‘I Agree’ checkbox.

Select ‘Individual’ or Organization’ as per requirement.

Key in all the details—name, address of the destination, details of the vehicle, the reason for commuting, etc.

Then tick the checkbox that read ‘I shall not operate/commute in the containment zones’.

Upload your photo identity proof and required documents and submit the application.

You will get the QR code-enabled e-pass in your e-mail or through SMS.

Download the e-pass.

How to apply for an e-pass in Maharashtra

You can apply for the e-pass at https://covid19.mhpolice.in/registration.

Fill in the form with the required details and hit Submit.

An e-pass Reference Number will be issued.

You can use that number to check whether you have got the e-pass or not.

How to apply for an e-pass in Kerala

Visit https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in/

Key in name, date of birth, address, vehicle number, vehicle type, co-passenger name (only one co-passenger is allowed), travel starting point, destination, travel date, time, purpose, return date, time, mobile number, identity card type, identity card number and residing police district as required.

Once your application is approved, you will get the pass on your mobile phone.

How to apply for an e-pass in Karnataka

Login to the Seva Sindhu Official portal— sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on apply E pass link. A new tab will open.

Upload required documents and mention purpose for which you need an e-pass.

Submit the form and download your e-pass.

How to apply for an e-pass in Tamil Nadu

1. Visit https://tnepass.tnega.org/#/user/pass

2. Register yourself before filling the form.

3. Enter your mobile number and the captcha to receive an OTP.

4. You will be directed to a page where there are options to apply for e-pass for travel via road (private vehicles) and air for both individuals and groups, business round trip, guest workers from other states and commercial establishments, industries, businesses, traders and financial companies.

5. After selecting the type of e-pass that you require, you need to fill in necessary details such as your name, address (home and destination), range of travel (inter-district/inter-state), duration of travel, number of passengers, vehicle details, ID proof, the reason for travel etc.

6. You will need to furnish the required documents for the travel, such as medical records in case of a medical emergency or wedding invitation if the journey is for a wedding.

7. Once the details are filled in, verification will be done. Both documents and ID proof have to be submitted.

8. Once they are confirmed, the e-pass will be processed.