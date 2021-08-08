Kerala allows reopening of shops in malls from August 11 amid COVID surge

Headlines

This National Award-winning actress sold coffee at petrol station for Rs 30 per day, tried to take her life twice

'He treated us with...': Kangana Ranaut wishes to collaborate with Prabhas for Ek Niranjan 2, calls him 'great host'

Apple users at risk, Indian Government issues high severity warning; check details

Meet ABVP's Tushar Dedha, the new President of Delhi University Students Union

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation organises special screening of Jawan for underprivileged people

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India-Canada Row: NIA Confiscates Properties Of Khalistanis Nijjar And Pannun In Punjab

5 Interesting Facts About The New Varanasi International Cricket Stadium Inspired By Lord Shiva

Meet ABVP's Tushar Dedha, the new President of Delhi University Students Union

Benefits of eating kidney beans (rajma) other than diabetes, weight loss

10 Mother animals that eat their own babies

Vivek Agnihotri's films ranked best to worst

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

India-Canada Row: NIA Confiscates Properties Of Khalistanis Nijjar And Pannun In Punjab

5 Interesting Facts About The New Varanasi International Cricket Stadium Inspired By Lord Shiva

Know Why Priyanka Chopra Might Not Attend Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation organises special screening of Jawan for underprivileged people

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrive in Udaipur- Watch

Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjot Singh head to Dubai for promotions

HomeIndia

India

Kerala allows reopening of shops in malls from August 11 amid COVID surge

The Kerala government on Saturday ordered the reopening of shops in malls from August 11

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2021, 07:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Kerala government on Saturday ordered the reopening of shops in malls from August 11. CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led government permitted the shops to reopen on the same conditions decided for opening of other shops with all precautionary arrangements in place. 

The state government's order said, "...Designated persons shall be engaged at the entry points of the mall to ensure that all the COVID-19 protocols including masks, hand sanitizers, temperature checking, social distancing, and other conditions stipulated...for entering into shops are strictly followed."

"Special teams shall be deployed by the District Collectors to monitor the effective functioning of the Rapid Response Teams (RRTS) and to ensure that RRTs strengthen surveillance and contact tracing significantly," it further added.

The order of reopening shops comes as Kerala is reporting over 20,000 cases of COVID-19 for the past few days. Kerala on Saturday recorded 20,367 new cases of COVID-19 and 139 deaths. Kerala is contributing more than 50 percent to daily COVID tally of India. As on Friday,  the nation recorded 38,628 cases, to which Kerala's contribution was 60% at 19,948.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 13.35 percent. The death toll from COVID-19 in Kerala stands at 17,654 while the caseload is 35,13,551.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2023 due to injuries

Atlee explains formula of giving SRK, Sanjay Dutt 'mass moments' in Jawan: 'If director loves an actor...' | Exclusive

Is Thrillophilia Safe & Reliable? Detailed Review of a Leading Travel Tech Platform

CBSE CTET Result 2023 expected soon at ctet.nic.in, check latest update

Shah Rukh Khan shields AbRam as they seek blessing of Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE