Karnataka lockdown update: Night curfew, to continue in these districts - Check guidelines here

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew across the state from 9 pm to 5 am. The curfew will be imposed in districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala, namely Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagara. The state government on Saturday said that the night curfew will continue to be imposed in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts.

The decision was taken in a pandemic review meeting held by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, and the order was issued with detailed guidelines to be followed to check the spread of COVID-19.

In the night curfew, the government said that the movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited while only essential and emergency activities will be allowed.

Meanwhile, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and large congregations will continue to be prohibited in the state.

Marriages, family functions are allowed with 100 people with COVID-19 guidelines in place while cremation and funerals are allowed with 20 people.

Religious places like temples, mosques and churches would be allowed to open, the order said, adding that Jathres, temples festivals, processions and congregations will not be allowed.

The order further stated, “Any person violating these measures will be liable under the relevant provisions of Sec. 51 to 60 of the District Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable."