COVID-19: Lockdown, curfew extended in THESE districts of Maharashtra - check details

Eight of the 10 districts of the country worst affected by the Coronavirus are in Maharashtra. Amid rising cases of COVID-19 cases, the state government has extended lockdown in many districts.

On Thursday (March 11), COVID-19 figures closed the 1500 mark in Pune. In the view of the situation, the district administration further extended the mini lock down imposed in the city since February 22 while additionally imposing a night curfew from 11am to 6 pm. Schools and colleges have been closed till 31 March.

Along with this, orders were given to close hotels, restaurants, bars at 10 am and to run them with 50 percent capacity. Home deliveries have been approved from 10am to 11pm. Only 50 people have been approved to close the mall, market, cinema hall till 10 o'clock in the night and in programs like wedding ceremonies.

Strict lockdown has been declared in Akola from 8 am to 6 am on Monday. During this time, all shops except essential services will remain closed. The district has reported 4849 active cases till now.

Also read COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says lockdown possible in more places as cases surge

Meanwhile, night curfew has been imposed from March 12 to March 22 in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. In Parbhani district lockdown will be imposed from midnight to 6 am in the morning.

This comes a day after the administration announced lockdown in Nagpur from March 15 to March 21. The move is aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 14,317 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state’s caseload to 22,66,374. There are 1,06,070 active cases in the state.