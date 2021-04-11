Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 news: Schools, coaching centres shut till THIS date as cases surge

Due to rising cases of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed that all government and non-government educational institutes will remain closed till April 30.

All coaching centres will also remain closed during this period.

"Classes of all the government/non-government schools from classes 1 to 12 will remain close in the state until April 30. Coaching centers will be closed. Pre-scheduled examinations may take place during this period. Teachers and other staff can be present as per the requirement," said Yogi.

Earlier on April 2, the UP government had extended till April 11 the closure of all schools for students of Classes 1 to 8.

According to a government statement, CM Yogi also ordered the imposition of a night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am in the districts which report 100 new infections in a day or have 500 active cases.

Earlier on Saturday, Adityanath directed officers to ensure that no more than five people will be allowed to enter a religious place at a time.

"The state has better resources and experience to contain the spread of COVID-19. COVID management should be used effectively. Integrated command and control centres are installed in all districts which should be used optimally and effectively to combat pandemics," he said.

The fresh directions came in the aftermath of a spike in coronavirus cases with the authorities imposing a night curfew in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar districts and the Lucknow civic body area.

Meanwhile, regular functioning of the Allahabad High Court will take place through virtual mode from Monday onwards in light of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases being reported in Uttar Pradesh and across the country. As per a statement, 25 Courts will be made functional initially for hearing through virtual mode but may increase or decrease as per the existing workload (number of cases) and requirement."

Uttar Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. On Sunday, the state reported its highest single-day spike of 15,353 cases till now. With 67 fresh deaths, the death toll too has reached 9,152 in the state, which has reported 6,92,015 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

(With agency inputs)