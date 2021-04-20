COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir govt extends night curfew to all 20 districts - Details here

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday decided to extend the night curfew to all municipal/local urban body limits in all the 20 districts of the union territory in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, night curfew was imposed in only eight districts in the UT. The order and guidelines related to the curfew were announced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's office in a series of tweets.

"New #COVID control measures: The Corona Curfew at night shall be extended to all Municipal/urban local body limits of all 20 districts of #JammuAndKashmir. It was already in force in eight districts earlier, from 10 pm to 6 am," the tweet reads.

Lieutenant Governor further said that public transport in the UT will only be permitted with 50 percent of its authorised seating capacity.

"Public transport (matadors/mini-buses/buses etc.,) in J&K shall be permitted to ply only at 50 percent of its authorized seating capacity. The District Superintendents of Police shall ensure compliance to this effect," he said.

The government has also decided to allow 50 percent of shops to be open in the UT on an alternate basis in municipal and urban areas.

"Only 50 percent shops in Market complexes/Bazaars/Malls within the Municipal limits/urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system," it further reads.

It directed all the district magistrates to devise a mechanism to implement this, "preferably in consultation with local market associations."

The government has already closed all universities, colleges, schools and coaching centres across the union territory to check the fast-spreading Covid infection.

Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, recorded 1,516 fresh cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.