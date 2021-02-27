COVID-19: DGCA extends suspension of commercial international flights till THIS date, check details here

Even though international commercial flights will stay suspended, certain international scheduled flights will be allowed to operate on select routes.

In important news for the air travellers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended its suspension of international commercial flight services in India. The passengers should note that the international passenger flights will now stay suspended till March 31. These scheduled flight operations were halted from March 23 last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The DGCA shared its circular on Twitter, suggesting that it was a modification of its circular from June 26 last year.

"In partial modification of circular dated June 26, 2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 23.59 pm IST of March 31, 2021," said the DGCA circular.

Even though international commercial flights will stay suspended, certain international scheduled flights will be allowed to operate on select routes on a case-to-case basis after permission from the competent authority, the circular added. It further said that the suspension was not going to apply to the cargo flights and those that were approved by the DGCA specifically.

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," it read.

India earlier allowed special international flights in May last year as part of its Vande Bharat Mission. Even when the suspension was in order, India further started international air travel under the bilateral air bubble agreements with some countries in July. As part of the air bubble agreement between any two countries, the airlines can operate special international flights between the two nations.

India has air bubble agreements with many countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Bhutan, Kenya, France, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.