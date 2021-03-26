COVID-19: Chhattisgarh imposes Rs 500 fine for not wearing mask in public places

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing a mask in public places, informed the state health and family welfare department on Thursday (March 25).

The state health department issued an order to this effect under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to contain the spread of the infection.

"Under this, now a penalty of Rs 500 will be imposed if anyone is found not wearing a mask or face cover in public places. Earlier, the penalty was Rs 100 for the violation," it said.

The state government has also appealed to people to strictly follow the preventive guidelines, including physical distancing and washing hands, apart from the use of masks, it said.

Chhattisgarh on Thursday recorded 2,419 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 3,32,113 in the state. Of these, 3,14,769 people have so far recovered, while 4,026 patients have died due to the infection so far.