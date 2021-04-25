COVID-19 update: Centre bars use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes

Amid the worsening situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government on Sunday restricted the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect and asked manufacturing units to maximise its production and make it available to the government for medical use.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that the use of liquid oxygen will be allowed for medical purposes only.

In a tweet, the Office of the Home Minister said, "The central government has reviewed the oxygen supply situation and has decided that with immediate effect, use of liquid oxygen, including the existing stock, will be allowed for medical purposes only."

"All manufacturing units may be allowed to maximise their production of liquid oxygen, and make it available to the government, for use for medical purposes only," it added.

The order by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla came amid a scarcity of medical oxygen in many parts of the country, particularly in Delhi, that have been hit by a fresh wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The home secretary referred to various measures taken so far to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country.

He said it was considered necessary to restrict industrial usage of oxygen for ensuring availability of adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country for management of COVID-19 patients and necessary order in this regard was issued on April 22 to restrict the use of industrial oxygen.

The central government has reviewed the oxygen supply situation and has decided that with immediate effect, use of liquid oxygen, including the existing stock, will be allowed for medical purposes only, and that all manufacturing units may be allowed to maximise their production of liquid oxygen, and make it available to the government, for use for medical purposes only, the order said. Several states have been reporting a shortage of oxygen supply amid the COVID-19 surge.