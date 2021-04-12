COVID-19: Allahabad High Court to start online hearing of cases from today

In light of the rising cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court has stopped the physical hearing of cases.

Regular functioning of the Allahabad High Court will take place through virtual mode from Monday (April 12) onwards.

According to a statement, initially 25 courts will be made functional for hearing through virtual mode but may increase or decrease as per the existing workload (number of cases) and requirement.

"Case files in physical form, if required, will be placed before the Court even during the virtual hearing of the said case," the statement said.

The statement also stated that Litigants-In-Person and clerks to the advocates will not be permitted to enter the High Court.

Filing of cases, petitions, applications, and other relevant documents will be done through e-mode and physical form.

"The filing time will be up to 4 pm for clearing the pendency and to ensure that cases in adequate numbers are sent to all the Courts," the statement added.

Furthermore, a 24/7 help-line will be made operational for the assistance of advocates in matters regarding filing, listing and other information related to their case.

As the state continues to witness an increase in cases, the government on Sunday (April 11) announced new restrictions including imposing night curfew in districts reporting over 100 daily cases or with 500 active cases.

UP chief minster Yogi Adiyanath also directed that all government and non-government educational institutes will remain closed till April 30. All coaching centres will also remain closed during this period.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported 15,353 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the state’s case load to 6,92,092. Active cases in the state stand at 71,241 while total recoveries have been recorded at 6,11,622.