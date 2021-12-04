SHOCKING! Man kills wife, children amid 'Omicron' fears

In a shocking incident, a forensic doctor in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur allegedly killed his wife and minor children due to ‘fears’ over the newly emerged Covid-19 variant Omicron.

As per the police, the doctor informed his brother about the killings and said that he (doctor) was reeling under depression.

According to the WhatsApp text, he was ‘fed up of counting dead bodies and that no would be spared by Omicron’. According to the texts, the accused said he was ‘liberating everyone’ of such a situation.

The brother then informed the police of the crime who then rushed to the spot. The man's wife's body along with his children's while found in the house. The doctor is on the run.

Officials found a diary of the accused at the crime scene, where he has mentioned the murder of his family. He has also apparently written about the Omicron variant, saying that ‘now, the counting of dead bodies will not be needed’, adding that ‘now, corona(virus) will kill everyone’.

Meanwhile, the new variant of COVID-19 first detected in South Africa has spread across many countries, including India where two patients have been detected with the new strain in Karnataka.

(With agency inputs)