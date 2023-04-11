Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Covid watch: Delhi logs 980 new cases in 24 hours, 15 Covid-related deaths in last 12 days

Delhi has logged over 5,500 cases of Covid-19 in the last two weeks. The active cases have surged by 150 percent, official data revealed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 10:03 PM IST

Covid watch: Delhi logs 980 new cases in 24 hours, 15 Covid-related deaths in last 12 days
Covid watch: Delhi logs 980 new cases in 24 hours, 15 Covid-related deaths in last 12 days | Photo: ANI

National capital Delhi on Tuesday reported 980 fresh cases of Covid-19 with positivity rate standing at 25.98 per cent. This means one in every four people who were tested returned positive for Covid-19, data shared by Delhi Health department revealed. Two more Covid deaths were also reported from the national capital, as per the bulletin. However, Covid was not the primary cause of death in one of the two fatalities which the case sheet in the other case is awaited, it added. 

The latest figures take the fatalities toll in the national capital to 15 Covid-related deaths in the past 12 days. Covid was the primary cause of death in one of the cases while it was ‘incidental’ in the rest of the fatalities, as per city health department data. 15 deaths were logged between March 30 and April 10, with 4 deaths on April 9. Delhi has logged over 5,500 cases of Covid-19 in the last two weeks. The active cases have surged by 150 percent, official data revealed. 

Covid cases are also on the up in other parts of NCR. Gurugram reported 266 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The major NCR city has logged over 1,700 cases in the last two weeks leading to alarm. Authorities have brought back face masks, making them mandatory in public places, government offices, malls, private offices etc, where there is a gathering of more than 100 people.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites
Quick Weight Loss diet plan: Five belly fat-burning vegetable and fruit juices recipes
Alia Bhatt explores London with Ranbir Kapoor, shops for Raha; netizens ask 'baby kahan gaya?'
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, celebs who rocked the ramp on day 2
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New NEP 2020 explained: What is the 5+3+3+4 structure of education?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.