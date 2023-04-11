Covid watch: Delhi logs 980 new cases in 24 hours, 15 Covid-related deaths in last 12 days | Photo: ANI

National capital Delhi on Tuesday reported 980 fresh cases of Covid-19 with positivity rate standing at 25.98 per cent. This means one in every four people who were tested returned positive for Covid-19, data shared by Delhi Health department revealed. Two more Covid deaths were also reported from the national capital, as per the bulletin. However, Covid was not the primary cause of death in one of the two fatalities which the case sheet in the other case is awaited, it added.

The latest figures take the fatalities toll in the national capital to 15 Covid-related deaths in the past 12 days. Covid was the primary cause of death in one of the cases while it was ‘incidental’ in the rest of the fatalities, as per city health department data. 15 deaths were logged between March 30 and April 10, with 4 deaths on April 9. Delhi has logged over 5,500 cases of Covid-19 in the last two weeks. The active cases have surged by 150 percent, official data revealed.

Covid cases are also on the up in other parts of NCR. Gurugram reported 266 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The major NCR city has logged over 1,700 cases in the last two weeks leading to alarm. Authorities have brought back face masks, making them mandatory in public places, government offices, malls, private offices etc, where there is a gathering of more than 100 people.