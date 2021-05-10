COVID Warriors: Asthma patient on oxygen support supplying cylinders to others

The whole country is facing the worst phase of the pandemic as the numbers of COVID-19 positive patients are running in thousands. There are people ready to risk their own lives to save others.

Manzoor Ahmad, 48, is an asthma patient who has been on supplementary oxygen support for the last 3 years. He drives a small truck to deliver oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 positive patients in need. This pandemic has not stopped him from doing his job. He says that he knows the feeling of not getting enough oxygen and the need for these cylinders.

"For the sake of humanity, if I am able to deliver the oxygen to anyone and save his life or he feels any relief, it's a great feeling for me. I am myself an asthma patient, and I know how much this oxygen means to patients at a time when their saturation is low. This is my bit of what I want to do for people. '' said Manzoor.

He carries this oxygen cylinder with him 24x7. Even though he is prone to more infections as his lungs are already weak, not only does he deliver these oxygen cylinders to patients' homes but also gets them refilled at the oxygen facility. He says he also has a family to feed and can't give up so early in life.

“I can't sit at home, Due to ongoing pandemic, I work and earn for my family. They are dependent on me. My medicines are expensive, around 6-7 thousand rupees per month. The family also has expenses so I have to come out. But I want people to not lose hope. They should stay strong,” he says.

Manzoor is an example of courage, who has not given up on helping others. It’s people like him who are keeping humanity alive.