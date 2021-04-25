COVID vaccine registration to begin from April 28 for those above 18 - How to register on co-WIN portal

As India witnesses a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, the Centre has decided to allow everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1.

Registration for vaccination for all those aged above 18 will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from April 28. The inoculation process and documents to be provided to get the jab remains the same. According to the Union Health Ministry, the registration can be done at cowin.gov.in.

The Ministry tweeted a poster saying, "I am 18+... ready for vaccination. Registration opens from April 28..Vaccination starts from May 1."

Here is a step-wise guide to register yourself for COVID-19 vaccination:

Step 1: Go to the co-Win portal through the website https://www.cowin.gov.in/home.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number and you will get an OTP to verify the mobile number.

Step 3: After entering the OTP, a page will open where you will have to fill in details like your name, age, gender, and area of residence.

Step 4: For identity proof, a photo ID will be required, which can be your Aadhar card, driving license, passport, etc.

Step 5: After registering your address and entering the pin code, you will be shown hospitals in your area from which you can choose as per your convenience. You are also given the choice to get vaccinated at private hospitals along with government facilities.

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Indian government on April 19 had announced a "liberalised and accelerated" Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,767 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The country's total infection count has mounted to 1,69,60,172 cases, while 1,92,311 people have so far succumbed to the viral infection so far.