Covid vaccine: 1st dose to be given as precaution dose to those vaccinated with Sputnik V

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) recommended that the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light which contains the same ingredients as the first dose of Sputnik V can be taken as a precaution dose, said Sources. The two doses of Sputnik V have separate compositions.

Many beneficiaries in India who have taken two doses of Sputnik V are waiting for the booster dose. "The NTAGI’s Standing Technical Sub Committee that held a meeting on Friday has recommended taking Sputnik light as a precaution dose which has the same component of Sputnik V first dose." official sources told ANI. The Union Health Ministry has also received several representations regarding the booster dose of SputnikV.

Sputnik Light has also received the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in the month of February this year. The SputnikV is already included in the National vaccination programme of the government. According to the CoWIN platform, more than 12 lakh people have been already administered with SputnikV.