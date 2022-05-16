Covid vaccination: Price of Corbevax dose reduced from Rs 840 to Rs 250

File Photo

The price of COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax has been reduced to Rs 250 a dose from its earlier Rs 840, said Biological E Limited (BE) on Monday.

For end-user, the price would be Rs 400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges, added the pharmaceutical company. Earlier in April, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorisation to Biological E’s Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged 5 to 12 years, informed the pharmaceutical company.

Corbevax is currently being administered to children in the age group of 12-14. Biological E Limited has manufactured 30 crore doses of Corbevax and has already supplied nearly 10 crore doses to the Central Government.

Currently, over 3 crore doses of Corbevax have been administered to children between 12-15 years of age. Covid-19 vaccination for minors in India started from January 3 onwards for those in the 15-18 age group with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

The drive later expanded on March 16 to include children aged above 12 for Corbevax. India is currently administering two Covid-19 vaccines for children above 12.