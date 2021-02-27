COVID vaccination drive 2nd phase: You have to pay THIS much for vaccine shots at private hospitals in Gujarat

Eligible people who want to get the COVID vaccine shot in Gujarat will have to pay Rs 250 per dose if they opt for a private hospital to get themselves inoculated during the second phase of the vaccination drive beginning March 1, the state government said on Saturday.

Gujarat has a total of 522 designated private hospitals where the vaccination drive will be held from March 1. People above the age of 60 and those aged 45 years and above with comorbidities can get the shots free across the network of over 2,000 government hospitals in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

"The Gujarat government has made preparations for vaccination of beneficiaries above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years of age but are suffering from comorbidities. Such beneficiaries will be administered COVID-19 vaccines free of cost in PHCs, CHCs, sub-district and district hospitals, hospitals of medical colleges as well as civil hospitals. There are 2,005 such hospitals across the state," Patel said.

Also read Second phase of COVID vaccination from March 1 - eligibility and other details here

Vaccinations at private hospitals under the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana' (PMJAY) and the state government's 'Ma Vatsalya Yojana' will have to pay Rs 250 for each dose of the vaccine, which included Rs 150 as the cost of the vaccine and Rs 100 as administration charge, the Deputy Chief Minister added.

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, covering 10 crore people across the country will start from Monday. Vaccinations will be available from March 1 at 10,000 government health centres and around 12,000 private centres.

Those who are eligible for the jab in this phase can self-register on the government's portal, Co-Win.

In India, the vaccination drive started on January 16. In the first phase of vaccination, the healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated.

(With agency inputs)