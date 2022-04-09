Covid Update: Get Covaxin, Covishield at Rs 225

A day before Covid vaccine booster shots become available to all 18 plus population, Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Saturday announced a large slash in the Covaxin vaccine price.

Covaxin will now cost Rs 225 per dose at private hospitals, from Rs 1,200 earlier.

Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella said that we have decided to revise the price of Covaxin in consultation with the Central government.

"We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose for private hospitals," she said in a tweet.

Covishield vaccine rates have also been slashed, from Rs 600 to Rs 225.

The precaution doses vaccination drive will begin for all adults of 18 plus population from Sunday onwards at private vaccination centres.

The Centre on Friday announced that all those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose. This facility would be available in all Private Vaccination Centres.

Meanwhile, in a virtual meeting with all Health Secretaries of states and UTs, the Union Health Ministry announced that the private Covid vaccination centres can charge only up to a maximum of INR 150 as service charge for precaution dose over and above the cost of vaccine.