Covid surge in India: Centre issues fresh advisory for H3N2, Covid patients; says ‘no antibiotics unless…’

In the midst of the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Centre has issued fresh guidelines for the management of Covid patients in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 07:19 AM IST

Centre's new advisory for Covid patients (File photo)

Three years after the pandemic initially hit, India is once again witnessing a surge in Covid cases, with the daily Covid-19 tally increasing each day after months. This has prompted the Narendra Modi-led central government to issue a fresh advisory for Covid patient management.

The Covid-19 National Task Force, which falls under the Union Health Ministry, issued a fresh list of revisions in the guidelines for the management of adult Covid-19 patients amid the increasing scare of H3N2 flu, issuing a stern warning regarding antibiotics.

The Centre, in its advisory, said that antibiotics should not be used for Covid patients with other endemic infections such as H3N2, until and unless there is a clinical suspicion of a bacterial infection in the patient, as per ANI reports.

The revised guidelines by the Centre also state that drugs like lopinavir-ritonavir, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), ivermectin, Molnupiravir, Favipiravir, Azithromycin and Doxycycline are not advised for Covid patients for the time being.

 

 

The revised guideline by the Centre says, “Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease.”

According to the fresh guidelines issued by the Centre, citizens have been advised to maintain “physical distancing, indoor mask use, hand hygiene, symptomatic management (hydration, anti-pyretics, antitussive), monitor temperature and oxygen saturation (by applying a SpO probe to fingers) Stay in contact with treating physician."

Further, the Remdesivir injection dosage has been advised for moderate to severe infection levels, while people who are experiencing symptoms such as trouble breathing, and high fever for more than 5 days have been asked to seek immediate medical attention.

This comes as the number of Covid cases is on the rise in the midst of the detection of the Covid XBB 1.16 variant of the infection, which is the fastest-spreading subtype of the virus yet.

