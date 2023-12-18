Headlines

Covid subvariant JN.1 in India: Know 5 big updates here

The variant, which was already spreading to other countries like China and the US, was discovered in a Kerala woman, as part of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium's routine surveillance program.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 04:59 PM IST

With Kerala reporting the first incidence of the new variety JN.1, the Covid pandemic has flared up in India once more. The variant, which was already spreading to other countries like China and the US, was discovered in a Kerala woman, as part of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium's routine surveillance program, according to a senior official from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday, December 16. The JN.1 form of COVID is known as Pirola, or Omicron subvariant BA.2.86. The United States had the first detection of this strain in September 2023.

Here are 5 big updates on the new Covid variant, JN.1:

1. As part of the ongoing regular surveillance of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a 79-year-old woman from Kerala has been diagnosed with COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, according to a senior official from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday, December 16.

2. The case was found on December 8 in an RT-PCR positive sample from Karakulam in the southern state's Thiruvananthapuram district, according to Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director General of the ICMR. 

3. With moderate signs of Influenza Like Illness (ILI), the sample tested positive on November 18; she has since healed from COVID-19.

4. Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated on Sunday that there was no need for concern over the Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 that was found in the state.

5. According to the Union Health Ministry, 335 new COVID-19 infections were reported in India on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,701. According to statistics from the Health Ministry, five fatalities were reported: one in Uttar Pradesh and four in Kerala, the region where the Covid sub-variant JN.1 was discovered.

WHO on current spike in cases of Covid JN.1 variant

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the virus is always altering and mutating. JN.1 is a sub-variant of BA.2.86 according to the WHO, with just one spike protein mutation. The WHO has voiced worry about the spread of bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens, including Covid.

On its official social media website, WHO posted a video featuring Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove. The technical lead for Covid is describing the cause of the spike and the precautions that should be taken at this time. In viral video, she claims that several factors, including a rise in social gatherings over the holiday season, are to blame for the current rise in respiratory illnesses.

Covid's variant JN.1 symptoms

Fever, runny nose, sore throat, headache, and, in certain situations, moderate gastrointestinal problems are among the symptoms that patients have experienced. People should be on the lookout for this variant, but there's no need to become alarmed, says Dr. Ujjwal Prakash, Senior Consultant in Chest Medicine at Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

