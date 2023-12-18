Covid subvariant JN.1: Centre issues advisory to states after first case reported in Kerala

“Considering the upcoming festive season, there is a need to put in requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimize the risk in transmission of the disease by adherence to maintenance of respiratory hygiene," the advisory noted.

Following the discovery of the first instance of the coronavirus variant JN.1 in a sample from a 79-year-old lady from Karakulam in the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala exhibiting moderate symptoms, the centre sent advisory to the states. A visitor from the Tiruchirapalli area of Tamil Nadu was previously found to have the NJ 1 sub-variant in Singapore.

Covid's JN.1 variant is thought to be descended from BA.2.86, also known as Pirola, an Omicron sub-variant. According to a Reuters, it was first discovered in the United States in September 2023, and on December 15, China discovered seven cases of the specific sub-variant.