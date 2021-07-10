Headlines

COVID second wave not over: Govt warns people against flouting norms, cites examples of UK, Russia

The second wave of coronavirus is not over and everyone must continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, the government stressed on Friday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2021, 11:57 AM IST

The second wave of coronavirus is not over and everyone must continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, the government stressed on Friday and cited global examples of the resurgence of the virus.

Addressing the Health Ministry press briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said, "The country is still dealing with the second wave and we need to introspect if we can afford the misplaced belief that COVID-19 is over."

Also cautioning people that the second wave is not over, he said: "It is necessary to keep following Covid protocols in order to close the second wave fully."

About the surge in cases in other countries like the UK, Russia and Bangladesh, Agarwal said: "In other countries, we are observing a surge in overall cases. In the United Kingdom, during Euro 2020 matches, a sudden surge in cases was observed. Russia is seeing a third peak in cases. Bangladesh witnessed more cases in the third peak than the second peak."

The Joint Secretary also presented examples of South Korea and Indonesia.

Showing a video from Kempty falls in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, where a large crowd of people can be seen flouting all Covid protocols, he asked: "Is it not an open invitation to the virus to infect us?"

NITI Aayog's Member, Health, VK Paul said: "We cannot lower our guard. Need to continue following Covid appropriate behaviour as it is not the end of the pandemic. Visuals of crowds not maintaining social distancing at tourist places are a serious cause of concern."

Pointing to the decline in daily new cases in the country during the second wave, Agarwal said: "More than half of the total cases in the country are primarily reported from two states - Maharashtra and Kerala and spread of infection concentrated in limited geography."

He said that 66 districts have reported more than 10 per cent positivity for the week ending July 8 and 80 per cent of new cases are reported from 90 districts which need focused attention.

