Covid scare in India: Doctors demand 2nd booster dose of Covid vaccine after meeting with Mansukh Mandaviya

Doctors are demanding another booster dose of the Covid vaccine

The sudden surge of Covid-19 cases across neighbouring country China has sparked fear of another Covid wave in India, with the central government gearing up to fight the impending spread of the infection with strict guidelines and advisories.

In an effort to get ahead of the coronavirus spread in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya conducted a meeting with doctors and health experts from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to discuss how to battle the spread of Covid-19 if it enters India again.

During the meeting with top public health officials and doctors, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was urged to allow the administration of a second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to prevent another pandemic situation in the country.

After the meeting with the union health minister, Dr JA Jayalal, former IMA president, pointed out that the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine was administered to health and essential workers nearly one year ago, and will have little impact against the virus now.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, the health expert said, “The last dose for healthcare and frontline workers started nearly a year ago. Such a long gap would wane off immunity. We have urged the minister to consider a fourth precautionary dose for people, especially doctors, nurses, other hospital staff, and frontline workers who have to manage patients and are at higher risk.”

Doctors also suggested that the usage of facemasks in crowded places and several public areas be made mandatory in order to curb the spread of the new variants of Covid in the country. The mask mandate should be imposed with diligence, said the health experts.

After the meeting, the Health Ministry quoted Mansukh Mandaviya as saying, “While it is important to be on alert and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks, it is equally important to prevent an infodemic and share only authentic and verified information on Covid-19. Union ministry of health has been sharing information on various aspects of Covid prevention and management. I urge everyone to access and share only verified information and encourage others to also do so.”

