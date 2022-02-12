Bihar CM Nitish Kumar withdraws all COVID-19 restrictions from February 14 - Check Details

On Saturday (February 12), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that all COVID-19 restrictions will be withdrawn from February 14 across the state. The decision came after the state witnessed a steady decline in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks.

Nitish Kumar took to Twitter to share this news. He tweeted, "The current status of corona infection was reviewed today. In view of the continuous decrease in corona infection, all types of restrictions have been lifted from February 14 till further orders."

कोरोना संक्रमण की वर्तमान स्थिति की आज समीक्षा की गई। कोरोना संक्रमण में लगातार आ रही कमी को देखते हुए 14 फरवरी से अगले आदेश तक सभी प्रकार के प्रतिबंधों को हटा लिया गया है। (1/3) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) February 12, 2022

He also stated that even though restrictions will be lifted, everyone is expected to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and follow all rules pertaining to coronavirus. He also urged the people of Bihar to take all precautions and wear masks at all times.

He further added, "The district officials have been authorised to impose restrictions as per the local circumstances."

Bihar recorded 174 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. As of now, a total of 8,15,160 COVID patients have been recovered and the current rate of recovery stands at 98.35 per cent as per the health department.