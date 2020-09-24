Headlines

COVID positive Manish Sisodia shifted to Max Hospital in Saket after being diagnosed with dengue

Hospital sources also said his blood platelet count was also dropping. Earlier in the evening, Sisodia was put on oxygen support, and remained under constant observation, a senior doctor of the LNJP Hospital in the national capital said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 24, 2020, 10:51 PM IST

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia was shifted to Max Hospital in Saket after being disgnosed with dengue. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14. He was shifted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital on Wednesday after complaining of fever and shortness of breath.

Hospital sources also said his blood platelet count was also dropping. Earlier in the evening, Sisodia was put on oxygen support, and remained under constant observation, a senior doctor of the LNJP Hospital in the national capital said.

"He is still in ICU since yesterday (Wednesday), but his condition is stable. The minister has been put on oxygen support, and under constant observation," the doctor said.

The doctors also pointed out that Sisodia has"hypertension" when asked if the minister has any co-morbidities.

It is pertinent to mention that Sisodia had been given the temporary additional charge of the health ministry and other departments allocated to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain after he tested positive for coronavirus in July. Sisodia is the second Delhi Cabinet minister after Jain to test positive for COVID-19.

