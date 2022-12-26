Search icon
Covid-19 scare: Big news for movie goers, college, school students in Karnataka

Karnataka CM has said that the government will implement preventive measures step by step, without hampering normal life and economic activities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

Covid update: Karnataka makes wearing masks mandatory in movie theatres, schools and colleges (file photo)

Karnataka: Amid fear of Covid spreading and Omicron sub-variant BF.7 infections globally, masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools and colleges in Karnataka, state health minister Keshava Sudhakar has said.

He also said that masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants and bars, and celebrations can go on till 1 am.

However, the health minister said that there is no need to panic and people just have to take precautions. Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government will implement preventive measures step by step, without hampering normal life and economic activities.

CM Bommai also stressed the need to create awareness with a spurt in COVID cases. "The current COVID situation was discussed at the cabinet meeting today, about the need to create awareness among the public about an increase in booster dose, testing, making testing compulsory for Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases, wearing masks in closed places," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, all these things will be discussed at a high-level meeting later in the day.

"We will have to bring in preventive measures step by step, without hampering normal life and economic activities in any way," he said, adding for New Year celebrations there will be certain directions, in the wake of an increase in COVID cases in different parts of the world.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

