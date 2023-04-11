Search icon
Covid surge: 234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India, says INSACOG

Covid news: XBB1.16.1 is a mutation of Omicron's infectious XBB1.16 variant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 08:07 PM IST

Covid surge: 234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India, says INSACOG (file photo)

Covid cases in India: Amid a spurt in fresh Covid infections, 234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant have been found in the country, according to INSACOG data. The XBB1.16.1 has been found across 13 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana, the data showed.

XBB1.16.1 is a mutation of Omicron's infectious XBB1.16 variant.  According to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data, 1,774 cases of the XBB1.16 variant have been found across 22 states and Union Territories, the data showed.

India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 37,093, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll has increased to 5,31,000 with 21 deaths.

READ | RSV infections rising among children: What is respiratory syncytial virus? Know symptoms, treatment

 

 

