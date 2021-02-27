COVID-19: Lockdown extended by 7 days in these cities of Maharashtra - What's allowed, what's not

The extension of lockdown comes a week after a total lockdown of seven days was imposed in Amravati and Achalpur on February 21.

Amid the spike in the COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra, the lockdown in Amravati and Achalpur town has been extended by a week. On February 21, the district administration had imposed a week-long lockdown from Monday, 22 February owing to the rising coronavirus cases. The lockdown was earlier supposed to be in place till March 1, 2021. However, now it has been extended by seven more days till March 8.

In the meantime, Anjangaon Surji town has been declared a containment zone owning to the surge in cases.

During the lockdown, shops, except those dealing in essential commodities, were ordered to remain shut along with educational institutions, coaching classes, training schools, etc.

Cinema houses, gyms, swimming pools, parks have been ordered to remain shut and gatherings for entertainment, educational, cultural, religious purposes, etc were not permitted.

Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in the Wardha district from 8 pm on Saturday (February 27) to 8 am on Monday (March 1). Everything except essential services and medical stores will be closed. Petrol pumps will also remain closed during the curfew period. The district reported a massive surge of 1,126 COVID patients in the past 10 days. A curfew had been imposed in Wardha last week also.

A curfew has also been imposed in the Yavatmal city from 5 pm on Saturday (February 27) to 9 am on Monday (March 1). As many as 116 containment zones have been marked out in seven tehsils of Yavatmal and samples for testing are being collected through mobile vans.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has 65,461active cases with 20,12,367 recoveries and 51,993 deaths so far. India reported as many as 16,577 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths during the last 24 hours.With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,63,491, including 1,55,986 active cases and 1,07,50,680 discharges. The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,56,825 on Friday.