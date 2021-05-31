Delhi Unlock 2021: Who needs e-pass from today? Check steps to apply for e-pass

Phase 1 of the unlocking process in Delhi will begin from today, i.e. May 31, 2021 with a resumption of construction activities and the beginning of industrial and production units.

However, several activities still continue to remain prohibited due to which the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA issued an order, saying people must need an e-pass to travel freely across the national capital from Monday.

Who all will need an e-pass in Delhi?

Workers, officials and employees of manufacturing and production units

People going for vaccination and to ATMs

Banks employees

Private security personnel

Delhiites and people from adjoining areas would require an e-pass to travel in the capital city. An e-pass is also mandatory for people crossing the border.

Thus, those travelling from Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad to Delhi must apply for an e-pass before getting into the city. Besides, bank and private sector employees, people working in IT and Internet services, broadcasting and cable services will have to produce e-pass before concerned authorities if they want to travel to the national capital.

How to apply for e-paas in Delhi?

1. Login to epass.jantasamvad.org.

2. Select your preferred language.

3. Now, select 'e-pass for travel during curfew' and click on Submit.

4. Fill the form.

5. Upload your identification proof.

6. Once your application will be approved, you will receive an SMS.

7. Download the E-Pass or you can take a printout.

Earlier, the Delhi government had exempted the Delhi High Court lawyers from requiring an e-pass to move around the city.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 946 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths while the positivity rate stood at 1.25 percent, according to a health department bulletin. This is the first time in nearly a month-and-a-half that daily deaths in the national capital have fallen below 100. The city had recorded 81 deaths on April 13.

With the fresh cases and deaths, Delhi's COVID-19 tally stands at 14,25,000 and the toll at 24,151, the bulletin stated.