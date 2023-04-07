Covid spike: Centre asks states to stay alert, identify emergency hotspots as daily cases cross 6,000

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing amid a recent surge in the Coronavirus case, at the Railway Station, in Bikaner | Photo: ANI

On a day when India reported 6,050 new Covid-19 cases, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level review meeting. Friday’s daily toll marks a significant jump of over 600 cases from Thursday when India logged 5,335 new Covid cases.

The Health Minister has asked states to stay on alert and be prepared for Covid management. Mandaviya asserted the identification of emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases. States have also been asked to increase testing and vaccination and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.

The virtual meeting was attended by state health ministers and principal and additional chief secretaries. It came on the day when India’s active Covid-19 caseload reached 28,303 with a daily positivity rate of 3.39 percent.

Mandaviya stressed upon creating awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour in addition to ramping up genome sequencing of positive samples. The Union Minister also asked state health ministers to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11. They have also been urged to review health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

(Inputs from PTI)