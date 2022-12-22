COVID-19 news: Karnataka Health Minister says THIS as cases spike in China

Covid-19 latest news | File Photo

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in China, the US and other parts of the world, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday (December 21) that the state government will release new COVID-19 guidelines soon to curb the spread of the virus in Karnataka.

Talking to reporters, Sudhakar said, “Some countries including China and Japan are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases. China is witnessing more hospitalisation. Therefore we need to focus on booster dose coverage."

“A high-level meeting will be chaired by the Chief Minister to discuss the next steps. The Centre is constantly monitoring the global situation and we are prepared to face any kind of situation. We will take all necessary precautions and new guidelines will be released in this regard,” he added.

Sudhakar also posted tweets asking the people to remain on alert against COVID-19 pandemic. “The sudden spurt in #COVID cases in some parts of the world is a reminder for us to stay vigilant against the pandemic. As many in our state are yet to take their precautionary dose, I urge everyone to remain protected by taking their doses," he tweeted.

It is to be noted that China is witnessing a massive spike in COVID cases and the death toll is also rising due to the virus. The number of COVID-19 cases jumped in China after the government decided to change its Zero Covid policy which allowed the authorities to impose tough lockdowns and testing at mass level.

Several media reports claimed that the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases has put a massive burden on Chinese hospitals, with some reports claiming that China is also facing a shortage of medicine. The burial grounds are reportedly overflowing with COVID-19 victims.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday (December 21) held a meeting with senior government officials and experts to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The minister said after the meeting that COVID-19 is not over yet and he has directed the concerned officials and departments to remain on alert.

"In view of rising cases of #COVID19 in some countries, I reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," tweeted Mandaviya.

READ | Will Covid variant BF.7 spark 4th pandemic wave globally? Know symptoms, how it is different from Delta