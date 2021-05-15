COVID J-K news: 874 violators fined, 137 arrested for lockdown violations

Since the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir Police have enhanced their efforts to sensitise the masses about controlling the highly contagious virus.

A slew of measures including restrictions under Section 144 have been put into place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In view of the record surge in daily cases across the Kashmir Valley, Police also enhanced the efforts to implement the COVID-19 restrictions strictly throughout the valley.

During the last 24 hours, police have arrested 137 persons, lodged 70 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of Rs 128,480/- from 874 people for violating the guidelines throughout Kashmir valley.

Besides, six vehicles were also seized in Bandipora for violating restrictions.

In Ganderbal, a police party led by SHO Police Station Safapora along with Executive Magistrate Lar while enforcing restrictions in the Safapora area found 12 shopkeepers violating the guidelines issued by the district administration. Accordingly, all the 12 shops were sealed on spot.

The special drive against the violators of COVID-19 guidelines continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs envisaged by the government to curb COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement released by the Police said, "Community members are once again requested to cooperate with the Police in containing the spread of Coronavirus by following the SOPs/ guidelines/ protocols for the safety of the people. The special drive shall continue throughout the districts of Kashmir Valley to strengthen the safety measures."

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday extended till May 24 the curfew imposed across the union territory to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 3,677 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infected persons to 2,40,467, while the death toll in the union territory rose to 3,090 with 63 more fatalities in a 24-hour period.