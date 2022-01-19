Covid-19 evaluation meet: Kerala plans to impose further curbs to stop spread of virus

In view of the rising infections in the states, the Kerala government has decided to strictly implement the Covid-19 health protocols. To further curb the spread of the virus, the authorities are now mulling to impose few additional stricter rules. These measures will be apart from the general Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state administration.

These matters will be discussed and decided in the Covid-19 evaluation meeting to be held on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair the meeting online. The state police department has said that at least 650 members of the police force are down with the infection, mostly those who returned after Sabarimala temple duty.

Kerala which had recorded 2,435 new positive cases on January 1 witnessed a steady rise in the number of cases. The daily cases increased to 5,296 on January 7. On January 12, the daily infection rate went up to 12,742 and the state reported 22,946 fresh infections on January 17.

Meanwhile, the district collectors of Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts announced strict curbs on Monday. All public meetings have been banned in Kozhikode. Crowding in public places will be regulated. People will not be allowed to travel by standing in buses.

Further curbs planned

To stop the further spread of the virus, there will be closure of colleges and offices.

The state is planning curbs on people traveling in public transport among other measures.

The number of attendees at weddings and funerals be limited to a maximum of 50 people.

Timing to visit beaches will be controlled if rush increases, the Kozhikode collector said.

All political, social, cultural and community functions have been banned in Ernakulam.

Government meetings and functions should be conducted online and nothing in person.

Crowding will not be allowed in shopping malls in any districts of the state.

Educational institutions where Covid clusters have formed should be shut for 15 days.