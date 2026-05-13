Covid-era Work From Home to return after PM Modi's appeal? Can your company refuse? What do labour laws say about it?

According to experts, employers control attendance unless remote work is in the contract, company policy, collective agreement, or a government order. India has no law granting universal remote work rights. More details inside.

Amid the West Asia conflict triggering fuel price rise and foreign exchange pressure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an appeal to the nation to revive work-from-home practices, much like the COVID-like era. A wave of austerity measures across several Indian states, with governments promoting work-from-home and pushing officials and citizens towards public transport, has come.

PM Modi's appeal for Work From Home: What do labour laws say about it?

States including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have enforced a mix of restrictions and advisories henceforth. However, whether employers can legally force employees back to the office remains a debate since employees have no statutory right to WFH under current labour laws.

According to experts, employers control attendance unless remote work is in the contract, company policy, collective agreement, or a government order. India has no law granting universal remote work rights. Well, governments used the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act to mandate remote work during COVID, but no such enforceable notification exists now.

Office attendance is governed by employment contracts, HR policies, and the state Shops and Establishments Acts. New labour codes recognise WFH/hybrid but only through “mutual agreement.”

Can your company reject WFH requests? Debajni Aich, Partner at CMS INDUSLAW, says, "Yes, an employer can reject a WFH request. This is for the reason that while the PM’s recent talk is on encouraging remote-working, Indian employment law does not mandate remote-working as a legal right on the employer or the employee. Remote-working is currently broadly covered by the Industrial Relations Code and the OSH Code (including for women post maternity leave), with the main governance of remote-working regulated by mutual agreement between the employer and employee, and not as a matter of right for an employee."

"Accordingly, companies in India in specific sectors provide a mix of remote, hybrid and physical office work arrangements at their specific discretion. Further, most employers retain the right to require employees to work from the physical office based on business continuity, and any WFH request can be rejected as per specific organisational policy at this current time, where the PM has only incentivised a WFH arrangement rather than made it a policy matter, as seen during COVID times," she adds.

"WFH is not a legal right and flows from employer policy and discretion. As there is limited law in India regulating WFH arrangements, this is an internal organisational matter between the employer and employee. Till the Central Government enforces remote working under law, as was seen during the COVID period flowing from the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, WFH continues to be discretionary at the hands of the employer," she concludes.

What did PM Modi say on Work From Home?

Over the weekend in Vadodara and Telangana, PM Modi urged companies and citizens to revive Covid-era practices like online meetings and work from home to cut fuel use and travel amid global uncertainty from the West Asia crisis. Calling the crisis "one of the worst in the decade," he said India would overcome it like it did Covid.

“The West Asia crisis is one of the worst in the decade; just as we overcame the COVID-19 pandemic, we will also come out of this. We must make every effort to reduce the use of imported products and avoid personal activities that involve spending foreign currency,” he said.

(More updates to follow)