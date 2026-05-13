Covid-era Work From Home to return after PM Modi's appeal? Can your company refuse? What do labour laws say about it?

INDIA
According to experts, employers control attendance unless remote work is in the contract, company policy, collective agreement, or a government order. India has no law granting universal remote work rights. More details inside.
Amid the West Asia conflict triggering fuel price rise and foreign exchange pressure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an appeal to the nation to revive work-from-home practices, much like the COVID-like era. A wave of austerity measures across several Indian states, with governments promoting work-from-home and pushing officials and citizens towards public transport, has come.
States including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have enforced a mix of restrictions and advisories henceforth. However, whether employers can legally force employees back to the office remains a debate since employees have no statutory right to WFH under current labour laws.
According to experts, employers control attendance unless remote work is in the contract, company policy, collective agreement, or a government order. India has no law granting universal remote work rights. Well, governments used the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act to mandate remote work during COVID, but no such enforceable notification exists now.
Office attendance is governed by employment contracts, HR policies, and the state Shops and Establishments Acts. New labour codes recognise WFH/hybrid but only through “mutual agreement.”
Over the weekend in Vadodara and Telangana, PM Modi urged companies and citizens to revive Covid-era practices like online meetings and work from home to cut fuel use and travel amid global uncertainty from the West Asia crisis. Calling the crisis "one of the worst in the decade," he said India would overcome it like it did Covid.
“The West Asia crisis is one of the worst in the decade; just as we overcame the COVID-19 pandemic, we will also come out of this. We must make every effort to reduce the use of imported products and avoid personal activities that involve spending foreign currency,” he said.
(More updates to follow)