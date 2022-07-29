Covid: Delhi records 1,245 new cases, positivity rate climbs to 7.36 percent

Delhi coronavirus: The city currently has 3,844 active cases (File)

Delhi on Friday recorded 1,245 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise in more than a month. Worryingly, the daily positivity rate climbed to 7.36 percent. The city recorded only one fatality.

The national capital has recorded positivity rates of over 5 percent for the last seven days. This is the third day the city has logged more than one thousand cases. On Thursday, the city recorded 1,128 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 6.56 percent.

Delhi's official coronavirus case tally has risen to 19,53,175. The official death toll is 26,308.

The city currently has 3,844 active cases. Around 2,355 coronavirus patients are now in home isolation.

On Wednesday, Delhi logged 1,066 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 6.91 percent. On Tuesday, the number was 781 at a positivity rate of 6.40 percent. On Monday, the positivity rate had climbed to 8.18 percent.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

With inputs from PTI