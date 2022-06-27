Covid cases see a jump of 45.5% in 24 hours, 21 deaths registered; active cases cross 94,000

(Image Source: Reuters)

Covid-19 cases in India are once again seeing a steep rise after witnessing a decline in the last three days. According to the Union Health Ministry, within the last 24 hours, 17,073 new cases were reported in the country while 21 deaths were registered. Compared to a day earlier, the number of new cases is 45.5% higher.

With this, the number of active cases has increased to 94,420. The daily positivity rate is 5.62%. According to the Ministry of Health, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in the country is 98.57%. The percentage of active cases out of the total cases is 0.22%. There has been an increase of 1844 active cases within the last 24 hours.

Of this, 781 cases increased in Tamil Nadu, 281 in West Bengal, 275 in Maharashtra and 222 in Delhi. There was a decline in the number of active cases in 6 states, Karnataka being on the top. Karnataka witnessed a drop of 384 active patients.

If we look at the recovery rate, within the last 24 hours, 15,208 people have recovered from the disease. The maximum, 6213 were cured in Maharashtra, 3491 in Kerala and 1665 in Delhi. So far, a total of 4,27,87,606 people have been cured of Covid-19, the Health Ministry data suggests.

In the last 24 hours, 21 people have died due to Covid-19 across the country. While Maharashtra witnessed 5 deaths, 4 people died in Delhi, two each in Goa and Punjab and one each in UP and Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from this, 6 deaths were reported from Kerala, which happened in the past. So far, a total of 5,25,020 people have lost their lives due to the disease, the Health Ministry data reveals.

If we look at the trend of Covid cases, 11,739 new patients were reported in the country on Sunday. Prior to that, 15,940 new cases were registered on Saturday. Apart from the daily positivity rate of 5.62%, the weekly positivity rate is 3.39%.

According to the Health Ministry, 3,03,604 tests of Covid-19 were done in the last 24 hours. People were given 2,49,646 vaccines during this period. So far 1,97,11,91,329 doses have been given.