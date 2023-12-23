COVID cases rise by 52% globally last month: WHO

Headlines

Watch: Unprepared Haris Rauf comes out to bat without pads during Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL game

Year Ender 2023: Be it nepotism, box office, or reviews, how star kids dominated all debates this year

Congress undergoes reshuffle ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Sachin Pilot gets key role

Drone strikes ship with 20 Indians on board off Gujarat's coast, crew safe

'It's a different feeling....': Virat Kohli's 1st interview after 2023 World Cup final loss surfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Unprepared Haris Rauf comes out to bat without pads during Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL game

Year Ender 2023: Be it nepotism, box office, or reviews, how star kids dominated all debates this year

'Not done yet': CM Siddaramaiah clarifies on removal of Hijab ban in Karnataka

AI imagines Bollywood superstars as fat

 8 healthy substitutes to wheat roti

9 animals that hibernate in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Year Ender 2023: Be it nepotism, box office, or reviews, how star kids dominated all debates this year

12th Fail OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sleeper hit

Ishq Jaisa Kuch: Hrithik-Deepika's sizzling chemistry, Vishal-Shekhar's music from Fighter's song impress fans

HomeIndia

India

COVID cases rise by 52% globally last month: WHO

In India, there have been 752 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in the past 24 hours.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The coronavirus has once again begun to tighten its grip on the world. However, a slight decrease has been observed in the number of cases recently. In its latest update, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that there's been an 8% decrease in the number of deaths due to this virus in the past 28 days, totaling more than 3,000 new fatalities.

WHO mentioned a 52% increase in new COVID patients during the past four weeks. Amidst the rapid surge in cases of the 'JN.1' variant of the coronavirus, deemed as the 'Variant of Interest,' according to the global health body, it is associated with the B.2.86 lineage linked to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID).

Recently, cases of the 'JN.1' variant have emerged in several countries, and incidents of this variant are on the rise worldwide. Instances of this variant have been reported in countries like the United States, China, Singapore, and India. China has identified seven cases of this variant.

In India, there have been 752 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of treated patients has reached 3,420. These cases represent the highest number of reported coronavirus infections in a single day since May 21, 2023.

According to data updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far stands at 450.07 million (450,07,964). With four deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll due to this pandemic has risen to 533,332 in the country.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explore South Korea's Top 6 National Parks

Charlie Sheen survives strangulation attempt at his home, suspect is...

Meet IAS Neha Bhosle, IIM alumnus who cracked CAT with 99 percentile, then cleared UPSC with AIR...

'Ram Siya Ram': KL Rahul's on-field conversation with Keshav Maharaj during IND vs SA 3rd ODI goes viral - Watch

ISRO's big update on India's first solar mission Aditya L-1, here's what you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE