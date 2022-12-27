Covid blast in Bihar: 11 foreign nationals test positive in Gaya, 1 case each in Patna and Darbhanga

Bihar's Gaya is experiencing a major Covid surge (File photo)

In the midst of the surge in Covid cases in neighbouring countries of China, a sudden surge in coronavirus cases has been reported in India’s Bihar, with several foreign nationals testing positive upon arrival in the Gaya district of the state.

On Monday, seven more foreign nationals tested positive for Covid-19 in the Gaya district of Bihar upon arrival in the state, intensifying the fears of the BF.7 variant in India. The fresh Covid cases in Bihar take the total coronavirus tally in Gaya to 11.

In the midst of the Covid blast in Gaya, both Darbhanga and Gaya have reported one positive case each since December 25. All the foreign nationals who tested positive for Covid-19 in Gaya have been placed in isolation and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

Further, the state health department has reported that all the Covid-positive foreign nationals are asymptomatic and were quarantined immediately. It is not yet known if they have been infected with the BF.7 variant of Omicron as of now.

According to the official statement of the Bihar health department, five foreign nationals, four of them from Thailand and one from Myanmar, tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Bihar on a pilgrimage on Sunday, while more cases were recorded on Monday.

The BF.7 variant scare in Bihar was triggered after thousands of foreigners from neighbouring countries flew to Gaya to listen to the teachings of the Dalai Lama at an event. 11 of these foreigners eventually tested positive for coronavirus as the country is trying to battle the impending Covid wave.

This comes as an explosive rise in Covid cases is being experienced in neighbouring country China, and the authorities have started random coronavirus testing on airports since last week, keeping in mind the Christmas and New Year travel rush.

Many states are taking independent precautionary measures to control the spread of Covid, such as imposing mask regulations and ramping up the vaccination drive once again.

