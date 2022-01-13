96% of patients on oxygen beds in Mumbai are unvaccinated: BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal

How vaccines have proved to be the biggest weapon in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, is reiterated once again by the fact that the maximum number of coronavirus patients on oxygen beds in Mumbai are unvaccinated. This startling fact was revealed by BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal.

After the analysation of vaccination and civic data, it has been found that 96% of the 1,900-odd patients on oxygen beds in Mumbai have not received even a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Iqbal Chahal told this in a television interview. The remaining were partially or fully vaccinated.

Chahal said that 96% of the patients admitted on oxygen beds in 186 hospitals of Mumbai were unvaccinated. The general trend is that those people who are vaccinated but have contracted the virus are not requiring to be admitted to the hospital as they do not require oxygen or ICU beds.

Earlier, Mumbai's civic body informed that a majority of patients who are on oxygen support are the ones who have not taken a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Mumbai has currently 22,222 beds for COVID-19 patients in 186 private and government hospitals.

Meanwhile, the BMC has decided that further curbs would be imposed only if there is a burden of high hospitalisation rates and a steep increase in oxygen usage in the third wave. More than one crore people in Mumbai have received both doses, while nearly 90 lakh have received only one vaccine shot, according to the BMC.