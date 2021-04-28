COVID-19 vaccination from today: Check documents needed for registration



Phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive will commence on May 1 and will cover all of India's adult population above 18 year of age.

Registration for everyone eligible will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App today (April 28) at 4 pm. The inoculation process and documents to be provided to get the jab remains the same. According to the Union Health Ministry, the registration can be done at cowin.gov.in.

You must have any one of the following identity proofs for registration on Cowin app:

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Voter ID



Driving licenseHealth Insurance smart card issued under by Ministry of LabourMahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) job cardOfficial identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCsPassportPassbooks issued by bank/post officePension documentService identity card issued to employees by central/ state government / Public limited companies