COVID-19 vaccination from today: Check documents needed for registration

Here is a list of the documents required at the time of registration for COVID-19 vaccination phase 3 that starts today on the CoWin app.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2021, 10:37 AM IST

Phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive will commence on May 1 and will cover all of India's adult population above 18 year of age.

Registration for everyone eligible will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App today (April 28) at 4 pm. The inoculation process and documents to be provided to get the jab remains the same. According to the Union Health Ministry, the registration can be done at cowin.gov.in.

You must have any one of the following identity proofs for registration on Cowin app:

Aadhaar card
PAN card
Voter ID

Driving license
Health Insurance smart card issued under by Ministry of Labour
Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) job card
Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs
Passport
Passbooks issued by bank/post office
Pension document
Service identity card issued to employees by central/ state government / Public limited companies

