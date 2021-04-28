COVID-19 vaccination from today: Check documents needed for registration

Phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive will commence on May 1 and will cover all of India's adult population above 18 year of age.
Registration for everyone eligible will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App today (April 28) at 4 pm. The inoculation process and documents to be provided to get the jab remains the same. According to the Union Health Ministry, the registration can be done at cowin.gov.in.
You must have any one of the following identity proofs for registration on Cowin app:
Aadhaar card
PAN card
Voter ID