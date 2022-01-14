Covid: 50 students at Lucknow University test positive, new exam dates to be out soon

Lucknow University on Thursday postponed all the scheduled examinations between January 15 and January 31 after it shut down the campus in view of 50 students testing positive for COVID-19.

The new dates for examinations of semester starting from December 2021 will be declared soon at www.lkouniv.ac.in. "Students of Lucknow University and associated colleges are informed that all the examinations between January 15 to January 31 have been rescheduled in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the university.

Fresh dates of examinations will be announced soon at www.lkouniv.ac.in," said a letter from the university.

Meanwhile, India reported nearly 2.5 lakh fresh infections on Wednesday which is the biggest single-day increase in cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is over 50,000 higher than the previous day's count. However, this number will increase further after Tripura's COVID tally is added to it.

(With Inputs from ANI)