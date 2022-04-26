Covid 4th wave: With 120 new infections Noida accounts for over 55% of cases in Uttar Pradesh

(Image Source: IANS)

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 120 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, with the district alone logging over 55% of the total infections across Uttar Pradesh in a day, official data showed. The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has reached 656, the state health department figures showed.

According to official figures, 490 people have lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. In the wake of a rise in cases, the health department has urged residents to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate Covid-19 related assistance.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 210 new Covid-19 cases on Monday while the number of active infections in the state reached 1,277, it showed. The state government has sounded special alert in districts including Lucknow, Gaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, where majority of the infections have been reported.

Meanwhile, national capital Delhi reported 1,011 fresh Covid-19 cases, 817 recoveries, and 1 death in the last 24 hours. Active cases reported was 4,168 while positivity rate is 6.42%. Earlier, Delhi logged in 1,000 plus cases for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

India is reporting a fresh hike in Covid-19 infections after consecutive decline in the last two and half months. The majority of the cases are being reported from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Others including Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Bengal also reported a surge.