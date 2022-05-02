Covid 4th wave scare: Section 144 imposed in UP’s Gautam Budh Nagar due to rise in cases

File photo

With the increase in Covid-19 cases being witnessed across the nation, many are speculating an impending fourth wave of the pandemic hitting the country. This has also urged the state governments to reimpose some of the strict Covid-19 restrictions.

In view of the upcoming festivals and increasing COVID-19 infections, Section 144 CrPC has been enforced in Gautam Budh Nagar from May 1 to 31. According to Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, wearing masks has been made mandatory in public places.

"No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities. Organising puja and offering of Namaz in public places will not be allowed," said the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Budh Nagar in a statement.

"Social distancing in schools during the exams has to be maintained with proper COVID-19 guidelines," the police said. It was also stated that the use of loudspeakers will be completely prohibited on the premises and nearby areas of the exam centres.

The shopkeeper will not be allowed to sell or rent any loudspeaker or any such equipment to anyone without permission from the higher authorities. As per the ministry, India’s active caseload currently stands at 19,092. Active cases now constitute 0.04 percent of the country’s total positive cases.

Over the past few days, the total Covid-19 tally of Noida has gone up to over 700, with upwards of 90 cases being reported each day. Though only a handful of patients had to be hospitalized in Noida, the rate of increase of infection is giving rise to 4th wave fears in the city.

Experts have said recently that it is unlikely that a fourth wave of the pandemic will be hitting our country, but with the increase in the number of daily cases, many states have decided to reimpose some of the Covid-19 restrictions in a high-risk area.

(With ANI inputs)

