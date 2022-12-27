Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Covid 4th wave scare in India: Bharat Biotech reveals price of nasal vaccine, check how to book booster dose online

Bharat Biotech has revealed the price of its intranasal Covid vaccine amid 4th wave scares, and the booster dose of the same can been booked online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

Covid 4th wave scare in India: Bharat Biotech reveals price of nasal vaccine, check how to book booster dose online
Bharat Biotech nasal covid vaccine prices released (File photo)

In the midst of the Covid 4th wave fears in India due to the coronavirus surge in China, many are gearing up to book an appointment for the booster dose of the virus vaccine to ramp up their immunities against the highly-transmissible BF.7 variant.

Bharat Biotech, which developed one of the two majorly administered Covid-19 vaccines in India, revealed the price of its intranasal Covid vaccine, which has also been made available on the CoWin platform for booster dose booking online.

According to the rates released by Bharat Biotech, the Covid nasal vaccine will cost Rs 800 for private hospitals and Rs 325 for large procurement by centres or state governments. The Rs 800 price for private hospitals does not include the 5 per cent GST charge.

The nasal vaccine of Bharat Biotech, iNCOVACC, will be available for procurement from mid-January for hospitals and governments. People will be able to book the Covid nasal vaccine booster dose through the CoWIN website or application as well. In the earlier stages, it will only be available in private hospitals.

The Bharat Biotech Covid nasal vaccine, which is a needle-free vaccine against coronavirus, can be administered as a booster dose for those who have gotten two doses of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines in the past.

How to book iNCOVACC nasal vaccine slot on CoWIN –

Step 1: Visit the CoWIN website from your device.

Step 2: Login with your registered mobile number and enter the OTP.

Step 3: If it has been nine months since your second vaccine dose, you will be able to check the availability of the booster dose.

Step 4: Search for your nearest vaccination centre through Pincode or district name.

Step 5: Select the vaccine type and centre according to your preference.

Step 6: Your vaccine certificate will be uploaded on CoWIN after you get your booster dose administered.

READ | Covid blast in Bihar: 11 foreign nationals test positive in Gaya, 1 case each in Patna and Darbhanga

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Have blood sugar problems? Know tips to keep diabetes in control this Christmas, New year's eve
Sexy photos of Gandii Baat star Neelam Bhanushali that will make you sweat hard
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 556 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.