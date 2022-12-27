Covid 4th wave scare in India: Bharat Biotech reveals price of nasal vaccine, check how to book booster dose online

Bharat Biotech nasal covid vaccine prices released (File photo)

In the midst of the Covid 4th wave fears in India due to the coronavirus surge in China, many are gearing up to book an appointment for the booster dose of the virus vaccine to ramp up their immunities against the highly-transmissible BF.7 variant.

Bharat Biotech, which developed one of the two majorly administered Covid-19 vaccines in India, revealed the price of its intranasal Covid vaccine, which has also been made available on the CoWin platform for booster dose booking online.

According to the rates released by Bharat Biotech, the Covid nasal vaccine will cost Rs 800 for private hospitals and Rs 325 for large procurement by centres or state governments. The Rs 800 price for private hospitals does not include the 5 per cent GST charge.

The nasal vaccine of Bharat Biotech, iNCOVACC, will be available for procurement from mid-January for hospitals and governments. People will be able to book the Covid nasal vaccine booster dose through the CoWIN website or application as well. In the earlier stages, it will only be available in private hospitals.

The Bharat Biotech Covid nasal vaccine, which is a needle-free vaccine against coronavirus, can be administered as a booster dose for those who have gotten two doses of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines in the past.

How to book iNCOVACC nasal vaccine slot on CoWIN –

Step 1: Visit the CoWIN website from your device.

Step 2: Login with your registered mobile number and enter the OTP.

Step 3: If it has been nine months since your second vaccine dose, you will be able to check the availability of the booster dose.

Step 4: Search for your nearest vaccination centre through Pincode or district name.

Step 5: Select the vaccine type and centre according to your preference.

Step 6: Your vaccine certificate will be uploaded on CoWIN after you get your booster dose administered.

