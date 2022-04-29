Covid 4th wave scare: IIT Madras reports 11 more cases, tally reaches 182

File Photo

Covid-19 cases in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras are rapidly increasing with 11 more infections reported today taking the total number of infected people up to 182, informed Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, Dr J Radhakrishnan on Friday.

"At least 11 more positive cases were reported today. Total positive cases 182 now," the health secretary said.

READ | IIT Madras becomes Covid hotspot as 26 more test positive for virus, tally reaches 171

On Thursday, the IIT Madras registered 171 Covid cases on the campus. The health secretary informed that IIT Madras has not been closed as of now, however, the government along with campus authorities are trying their best to ensure that the Covid cluster does not spread to the other places from the university.

Meanwhile, the IIT Madras authorities have asked people to get themselves tested in case they observe any Covid-19-related symptoms and advised everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice all Covid-19 safety protocols.

Earlier on Wednesday, IIT Madras had 111 Covid-19 positive cases on the campus, according to the Tamil Nadu health department.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 3,377 new Covid-19 infections taking the country's total tally of cases to 4,30,72,176, while the active cases rose to 17,801, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,23,753 with 60 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 percent, the ministry said.